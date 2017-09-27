Astros' George Springer: Hits 34th homer in rout of Rangers

Springer went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Texas.

It's been a disappointing second half for Springer, as he entered Wednesday's game with an underwhelming .244/.345/.376 slash line since the All-Star break. However, he appears to be hitting stride again with three homers, nine RBI and 12 runs through his past 11 games. His recent surge has been a nice boost for fantasy owners, and it's also encouraging for Houston's postseason hopes.