Astros' George Springer: Hits bench in series finale
Springer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Springer has started in all of the Astros' four games since being activated from the 10-day disabled list, so manager A.J. Hinch will just build in a day of rest for the outfielder in an effort to limit the strain on his legs. Though Springer has underwhelmed after rejoining the lineup, going 3-for-16 with two walks in the four contests, there's been no indication he's experienced any sort of setback with his right quadriceps. Springer looks like a safe activation heading into the upcoming week.
