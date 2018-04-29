Astros' George Springer: Hits fifth home run
Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.
Springer hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning, his first since April 16. He remains locked into the leadoff spot in one of the most prolific lineups in baseball and is slugging .460, even after his recent home run drought. That makes it difficult to worry about his production and he remains an elite fantasy outfielder as a result.
