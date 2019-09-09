Astros' George Springer: Hits homer in return

Springer went 1-for-7 with a three-run home run, four RBI and two runs in a 21-1 victory against the Mariners on Sunday.

The 29-year-old's return to the lineup wasn't good for the average, but it's still great to see him out there after the scary head injury last week. Now back in the lineup, Springer still has a shot for a new career high in homers and RBI. He is batting .295 with 31 home runs, 82 RBI, 83 runs and five steals in 424 at-bats this season.