Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 14-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Springer extended his hitting streak to five games with the fifth-inning blast, his third long ball of the season. The 30-year-old outfielder is 7-for-20 with two homers, 11 RBI and three runs scored during the streak. Overall, he has 12 RBI and four runs scored along with a .195/.340/.439 slash line in 11 contests this year.