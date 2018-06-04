Astros' George Springer: Hits leadoff homer

Springer went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Houston's 9-3 loss to Boston on Sunday.

It was the 13th long ball of the season for Springer, who ripped a leadoff blast off Rick Porcello for one of Houston's three runs on the day, and got on base in three of his four at-bats overall with the two free passes. Springer now has a solid .290/.360/.508 slash line, and will continue to carry plenty of fantasy upside throughout the season as the anchor atop the Astros' star-studded lineup.