Astros' George Springer: Hits second homer since break
Springer went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 extra-inning win over Colorado.
Springer sealed the deal with a two-run bomb in the 10th inning, his 17th of the season and second in three games. He's hit safely in all four games since the All-Star break while driving in eight runs.
