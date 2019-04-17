Astros' George Springer: Hits solo home run

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBI, two runs and two walks in a 9-1 victory against the Athletics on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old led off the game with a homer and then forced in another run with a walk during the fourth. Springer is off to a strong start in the power department with five home runs and a .515 slugging percentage. He is also hitting .265 with 14 RBI, 11 runs and two steals in 68 at-bats across 17 games this season.