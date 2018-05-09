Astros' George Springer: Hits two-run double in win Tuesday
Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a walk in Tuesday's win over the A's.
Springer's two-run double -- his 10th of the year -- put the Astros in the lead in the fifth. The outfielder has brought his slash line to .297/.358/.513, with 18 extra-base hits. Springer's 26 RBI are in the top-10 among MLB outfielders, and his 32 runs trail only Mookie Betts at the position.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Homers, doubles in six-hit game•
-
Astros' George Springer: Launches seventh home run•
-
Astros' George Springer: Gets three hits, scores three times•
-
Astros' George Springer: Homers in second consecutive game•
-
Astros' George Springer: Hits fifth home run•
-
Astros' George Springer: Three hits vs. Angels•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...