Astros' George Springer: Hits two-run double in win Tuesday

Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a walk in Tuesday's win over the A's.

Springer's two-run double -- his 10th of the year -- put the Astros in the lead in the fifth. The outfielder has brought his slash line to .297/.358/.513, with 18 extra-base hits. Springer's 26 RBI are in the top-10 among MLB outfielders, and his 32 runs trail only Mookie Betts at the position.