Astros' George Springer: Homers, doubles in six-hit game
Springer homered, doubled, knocked in three runs and scored four times in a 6-for-6 game Monday against the Athletics.
Springer not only set a career high with his six-hit night, but he also matched the Astros record for hits in a game. The home run was Springer's eighth and fourth in the past 10 games, a stretch in which Springer is hitting a ludicrous .400/.413/.689 with eight RBI and 12 runs scored. So much for a slow start -- Springer owned just a .248/.328/.431 line before this 10-game hot streak, and following Monday's contest, he's up to .292/.351/.506. His 32 runs scored now put him third in the majors, behind only Mookie Betts and Ozzie Albies.
