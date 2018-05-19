Astros' George Springer: Homers Friday

Springer went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, a stolen base and two RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over the Indians.

Springer's home run was his ninth of the season and his first extra-base hit since missing two games after being plunked on the left elbow by a pitch. After a slow start to the season, Springer is hitting .344 with eight homers and 22 RBI over the last 31 games. That skein has raised his average from a season-low mark of .173 on April 13 to .294 following Friday's game.