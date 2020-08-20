Springer went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Springer also had a barrel -- by Statcast's definition -- on a flyout in the third inning, so this was a highly-encouraging return for the Astros' leadoff man. He suffered a wrist strain earlier this month and underwent a pair of MRIs, the most recent one coming back clean Tuesday.