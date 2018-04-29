Astros' George Springer: Homers in second consecutive game

Springer went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Athletics.

Springer connected for his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Trevor Cahill. After failing to hit a home run in his previous 10 games, Springer has now homered in consecutive games. That should quickly erase any concern over his power production, and as the entrenched leadoff hitter in the Astros' lineup his counting stats should continue to follow suit.