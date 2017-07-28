Astros' George Springer: Hopeful to play Friday

Springer (quad) said he's shown improvement in recent days and expects to return to the Astros lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer has sat out the Astros' last two games with the quad issue, but the time out of the lineup combined with Thursday's team off day may have been all he needed to recover. The Astros will presumably have Springer go through some running drills on the bases and in the outfield prior to Friday's contest before signing off on his return to action. Even if Springer's mobility is compromised a bit, the Astros could still find room for him in the starting nine by deploying him at designated hitter for a game or two.