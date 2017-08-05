Astros' George Springer: Hopes to be activated Tuesday
The Astros hope to get Springer (quadriceps) back for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
According to manager A.J. Hinch, Springer is very adamant that things are good and that he is progressing enough to return for the series against the White Sox. Hopefully more clarity is given prior to weekly lineups locking, but Springer has been so good this season that it may be worth the gamble to deploy him next week, even if he is not a lock to be activated Tuesday.
