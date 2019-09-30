Astros' George Springer: Huge day in final game

Springer went 4-for-4 with a homer, three runs and a pair of RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Springer added a solo shot off Dillon Peters in the second inning to bring his season homer tally to 39, beating his previous career high by five. He later added an RBI double, giving him 96 RBI on the season, also a career best. Springer finishes the season with a .292/.383/.591 slash line, adding more personal bests in each of those categories.