Astros' George Springer: IL stint likely

Springer is "likely" to spend time on the injured list after being removed from Friday night's game against Boston with a left hamstring injury, Hunter Atkins and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle report.

Manager AJ Hinch was not too upbeat following the game when discussion Springer's injury. "We'll get him evaluated," Hinch said. "I'm not looking forward to the diagnosis, to be honest with you. It doesn't look very good. He never pulls himself out of a game like that. He was limping from the very beginning." The outfielder walked around the clubhouse with a pronounced limb. Springer was replaced by Tony Kemp on Friday.