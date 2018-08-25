Astros' George Springer: Injury decision likely coming Monday

The Astros are looking towards an injury decision on Springer (quadriceps) on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer has been out of the lineup since experiencing left quad tightness last Monday and looks as though he'll be held out of the lineup Sunday, as well. Manager A.J. Hinch expressed optimism and plans to give the 28-year-old an at-bat Saturday or Sunday to help test things out. Rome reports the Astros may have delayed a move to the disabled list due to the upcoming series with the Athletics, which begins Monday. If Springer is unable to return to the lineup against Oakland, it appears he may be headed to the disabled list.