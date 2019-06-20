Astros' George Springer: Kicking off rehab assignment

Springer (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Springer will play seven innings in the outfield during his first game with the Hooks on Thursday. The outfielder will then get Friday off before playing back-to-back days over the weekend, which could mark the final hurdle in his recovery from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Given that timeline, Springer could be back with the Astros for Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates.

