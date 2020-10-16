Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Astros' Game 5 win over the Rays on Thursday.

Carlos Correa will get all the glory after his walkoff homer, but Springer was the one who got the scoring started for Houston with his solo shot off opener John Curtiss in the first inning. A free agent this winter, Springer should be headed for a big payday after slashing .265/.359/.540 with 14 homers during the regular season.