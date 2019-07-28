Astros' George Springer: Knocks in two

Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-2 win over St. Louis.

Springer's two-run triple in the eighth inning capped the Astros scoring in an easy win. Since the All-Star break, Springer is hitting a mediocre .241 (14-for-58), but he's knocked in 14 runs with five home runs, two doubles and one triple over 14 games.