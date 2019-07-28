Astros' George Springer: Knocks three extra-base hits

Springer went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, two doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Springer got Houston on the board early by knocking a leadoff shot on the second pitch of the game. It was his first game with at least three extra-base hits since 2017. The 29-year-old All-Star now owns a terrific .983 OPS with 24 long balls and 62 runs scored.