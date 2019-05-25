Astros' George Springer: Lands on injured list

Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer had returned from a four-game absence with a back injury for less than a full game before leaving with the hamstring issue. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Derek Fisher was called up to take his place on the roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories