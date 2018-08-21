Astros' George Springer: Late scratch Monday

Springer was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Mariners with left quad tightness, but may be available off the bench, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tyler White will get the start at first base while Yuli Gurriel moves to second base and Marwin Gonzalez moves to the outfield. Alex Bregman moves up to the leadoff spot. Springer is also dealing with thumb soreness that he will likely have to deal with for the rest of the season, although the quad soreness is believed to be minor.