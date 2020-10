Springer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Tuesday's Game 2 win over Oakland.

The 31-year-old collected four hits during Game 1 of the ALDS on Monday, and he came back Tuesday to power Houston's offense once again. Springer is 7-for-18 (.389 average) with two homers, one double, three runs and five RBI through four playoff games this year.