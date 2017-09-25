Astros' George Springer: Launches No. 33

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Angels.

Springer's 33rd homer from the leadoff position is a franchise record and the most in MLB since Ian Kinsler hit 32 in 2011. At one point this season, Springer looked like he'd threaten 40 homers -- he had 27 in 83 games at the All-Star break -- but has taken a dive in the second half, slashing .238/.341/.370 with six home runs over 51 games.