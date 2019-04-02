Astros' George Springer: Launches second homer
Springer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Springer greeted Drew Smyly, making his first major-league start since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, with a leadoff home run. It was Springer's second bomb of the season, and he's hit safely in four of the first five games.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Slugs three-run homer•
-
Astros' George Springer: Strikes early Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Gets first outfield start of spring•
-
Astros' George Springer: Blasts two homers in win•
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...