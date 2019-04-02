Astros' George Springer: Launches second homer

Springer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Springer greeted Drew Smyly, making his first major-league start since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, with a leadoff home run. It was Springer's second bomb of the season, and he's hit safely in four of the first five games.

