Astros' George Springer: Launches seventh home run
Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Springer continued his strong series in Arizona and is now 5-for-10 with four runs scored heading into the series finale on Sunday. After a slow start to the season, Springer has raised his average from .248 to .273 over his past ten games. His slugging percentage is up to .476 after hitting his seventh home run of the season Saturday, creeping closer to his career-best .522 mark from last season.
