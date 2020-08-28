Springer (elbow) will man center field and hit leadoff in Friday's game against the A's, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Springer sat out both ends of the doubleheader the Astros played Tuesday, but it turns out that will be the extent of his absence, as he will return to action Friday. Springer will be looking to get back on track after going 0-for-10 over the last three games he appeared in.