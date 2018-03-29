Astros' George Springer: Leads off win with homer

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the top of the first inning of Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

With a declining strikeout rate in each of the past three seasons and a .364 on-base percentage during the stretch, Springer has locked himself into the leadoff spot. It's a cushy fantasy gig, too. The Houston lineup is among the best in the league, so the 28-year-old outfielder is set to post another monster campaign. It's also worth noting that his homer came against lefty Cole Hamels on Thursday, and Springer has been especially strong against southpaws with a .405 wOBA and 162 wRC+ over the past three seasons.