Astros' George Springer: Leaves Friday's game after HBP
Springer left Friday's game against the Rangers with a left elbow bruise, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Springer was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third inning and stayed in to run the bases, but was replaced by Jake Marisnick in center field for the top of the fourth. Springer should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
