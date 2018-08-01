Astros' George Springer: Leaves Tuesday's game
Springer exited Tuesday's game against the Mariners with an apparent injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Springer made a diving attempt during the first inning and was subsequently replaced by Kyle Tucker in the lineup. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear at this point.
