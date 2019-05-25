Astros' George Springer: Leaves with injury

Springer left Friday night's game against the Red Sox after injuring himself on a sliding attempt in the outfield, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The exact location of Springer's injury is unknown at this point, though it was evidently serious enough to warrant his removal from the ballgame. He'd just returned to the starting nine for the series opener after sitting four consecutive matchups due to a back issue.

