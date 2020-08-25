Springer (elbow) is likely to miss both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Springer was removed from Monday's game after getting hit by a pitch on the left elbow. An X-ray on the elbow revealed merely a contusion, so it looks like Springer avoided serious injury.
