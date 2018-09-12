Astros' George Springer: Lingering thumb discomfort

Springer's day off Tuesday was partially related to discomfort in his thumb, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Springer's uncomfortable swings during the ninth inning of Monday's game "cemented" his decision to give the outfielder a day off Tuesday. The manager was quick to add that Springer can play through any minor discomfort related to a thumb injury he suffered in August. Springer said he's fine and it's just the normal wear and tear one feels in September.