Astros' George Springer: Mashes three hits

Springer went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Springer has been hot at the plate lately, as this was his third multi-hit game in the last four outings. The 28-year-old is still having something of a disappointing season by his standards, but he's now 14-for-39 (.359) with four extra-base hits in 10 games since returning to the starting lineup after dealing with a quadriceps injury.