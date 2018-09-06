Astros' George Springer: Mashes three hits
Springer went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
Springer has been hot at the plate lately, as this was his third multi-hit game in the last four outings. The 28-year-old is still having something of a disappointing season by his standards, but he's now 14-for-39 (.359) with four extra-base hits in 10 games since returning to the starting lineup after dealing with a quadriceps injury.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Big Sunday performance•
-
Astros' George Springer: Still bothered by thumb•
-
Astros' George Springer: Back in lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Will start Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Expected to play Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Injury decision likely coming Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...