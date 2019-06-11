Astros' George Springer: May begin rehab stint over weekend

Springer (hamstring) appears on track to start a rehab assignment over the weekend, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Springer has been slowly ramping up his baseball activities, and he managed to take batting practice Wednesday for the first time since his left hamstring injury popped up. Assuming all goes well this week, expect the 29-year-old to see some minor-league at-bats in the near future, likely later in the weekend.