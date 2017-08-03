Astros' George Springer: May not return on schedule
Springer (quadriceps) is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday but it seems likely he'll be out longer than the minimum 10 days, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer ran sprints Wednesday afternoon for the first time since sustaining his injury, but manager A.J. Hinch didn't sound too hopeful that the outfielder would return in time for Friday's series-opener against the Blue Jays. "I guess anything's possible. But it's anyone's guess at this point. He just ran for the first time in a while," said Hinch when asked if Springer could be activated for this weekend's series.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Works out on field Wednesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Placed on disabled list•
-
Astros' George Springer: Hopeful to play Friday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Available Wednesday off bench•
-
Astros' George Springer: Out Tuesday, but will avoid DL•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...