Astros' George Springer: May not return on schedule

Springer (quadriceps) is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday but it seems likely he'll be out longer than the minimum 10 days, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer ran sprints Wednesday afternoon for the first time since sustaining his injury, but manager A.J. Hinch didn't sound too hopeful that the outfielder would return in time for Friday's series-opener against the Blue Jays. "I guess anything's possible. But it's anyone's guess at this point. He just ran for the first time in a while," said Hinch when asked if Springer could be activated for this weekend's series.