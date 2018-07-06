Astros' George Springer: Mired in slump, delivers game-tying single

Springer went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Springer has returned to the Astros lineup after dealing with back discomfort, but he's still mired in a slump. The outfielder had one hit in his last 24 at-bats when he delivered a ninth-inning single to plate the game-tying run Thursday and entered the game having gone 5-for-65 (.077) over the previous 18 games.