Springer (wrist) had an MRI come back clean Tuesday but didn't make an appearance during the win over the Rockies, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 30-year-old was originally included in Tuesday's lineup, but he was scratched and didn't join the team until after first pitch due to the MRI. Springer should be considered day-to-day as he continues to battle the right wrist injury, but it doesn't appear to be a severe injury.