Springer (wrist) underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed no fracture, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
That's positive news for the Astros and Springer, who sat out Friday's game against Oakland. Manager Dusty Baker did not elaborate on Springer's status for the remainder of the series. In Springer's absence, Myles Straw started in center field while Kyle Tucker batted leadoff.
