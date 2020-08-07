Springer (wrist) is out of the lineup Friday against the A's, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 30-year-old sustained a right wrist strain Thursday, and manager Dusty Baker said he expects him to miss a few games, so it's not surprising the outfielder is on the bench for Friday's contest. Springer should be considered day-to-day, but he isn't guaranteed to see the field during the three-game set in Oakland. Myles Straw is starting in center field in his place, batting eighth.
