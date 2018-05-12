Astros' George Springer: Not in Saturday's lineup
Springer (elbow) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Springer sustained a bruise on his left elbow after being hit by a pitch Friday, but his postgame X-ray results came back negative. Jose Altuve is batting leadoff for the Astros on Saturday with Derek Fisher taking over in center field. Springer should still be considered day-to-day and it's not surprising see the team exercise some caution at this point in the season.
