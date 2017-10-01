Play

Astros' George Springer: Not in Sunday lineup

Springer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Tony Kemp will patrol center field with Springer out of the lineup. Springer was tremendous this season, as he hit .283/.367/.522 to go along with 34 home runs. He occupied the leadoff spot of the high-powered Astros' offense, which resulted in him scoring 112 runs, as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast