Astros' George Springer: Not in Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Springer isn't starting Tuesday against the Giants, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer took batting practice prior to Monday's game, but he'll remain on the bench for the fifth consecutive game. Myles Straw is starting in center field in Springer's absence.
