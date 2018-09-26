Astros' George Springer: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Springer is out of the lineup against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Springer will retreat to the bench as manager A.J. Hinch gives most of the regulars a day off now that Houston has won the division. Jake Marisnick will patrol center field during the series finale.
