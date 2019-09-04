Astros' George Springer: Not ruled out for Thursday

General manager Jeff Luhnow said Wednesday that Springer's (head/neck) initial tests were encouraging, though the outfielder "may need a day or two" off before rejoining the Houston lineup, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Springer violently collided with the wall while making a spectacular catch in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers, resulting in him being carted off the field. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Springer never lost consciousness after the back of his head hit the wall, but the Astros didn't provide much more information regarding the injury beyond manager AJ Hinch noting that the 29-year-old was put through a "gauntlet of tests." Springer will benefit from an off day Wednesday before the Astros reassess his condition heading into Thursday's series opener in Seattle.