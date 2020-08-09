Springer (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer will be on the bench for a third straight game while he tends to a right wrist injury. Though Springer was supposedly available in a pinch-running role in Saturday's 3-1 loss, he ultimately wasn't summoned from the bench. Unless the Astros provide word that Springer has been cleared to resume taking batting practice before Houston opens its series Monday versus the Giants, his fantasy managers in weekly leagues may have to seriously consider holding him out of lineups.