Astros' George Springer: Not starting Wednesday
Springer (shoulder) is not in the lineup Wednesday against Seattle.
Springer was pulled from Tuesday's contest with a sore shoulder after attempting a diving catch. He'll miss at least one start. The Astros have an off day Thursday, so it's possible he'll be good to go Friday against the Dodgers after two days of rest, though no specific timeline has been announced. Jake Marisnick will start in center field.
