Astros' George Springer: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Springer isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers.
Springer will retreat to the bench Saturday along with several other starters after the Astros clinched a postseason spot Friday. Myles Straw will start in center field, leading off.
